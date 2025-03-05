#Kerosene20: Miranda Lambert lights it up with a 20th anniversary edition of her debut

"Breaking news. We're throwing it back to 2005," Miranda Lambert teased on her socials Tuesday, adding a fire emoji and #Kerosene20, along with a clever magazine mockup.

Titled Kerosene Weekly, the cover resembles the now-defunct Country Weekly and features a photo similar to the ones on her debut album. Faux article titles like "Georgia: What about it?" and "Charlie: Rumor has it he's still talkin'" reference songs on the record.

Most exciting of all, perhaps, is the promise that Miranda's releasing a song that's been in the vault for two decades, titled "I Don't Love Here Anymore"; that's one of her mom, Bev's, favorites.

You can hear a snippet on the second page of the spread, one that confirms the new digital edition of Kerosene will arrive March 14.

It also teases "More Kerosene news coming soon!", perhaps indicating there could be more additions to the album, which includes the singles "Me and Charlie Talking," "Bring Me Down," "Kerosene" and "New Strings."

