Kenny Chesney's birthday present to Megan Moroney has her 'screaming, crying, throwing up'

Megan Moroney turned 28 on Thursday, and to celebrate her friends threw her a big party. One friend in particular also surprised her with an extremely special gift.

Megan posted on her Instagram Story a photo of a decorated table set up outdoors and surrounded by fairy lights. She wrote, "I have the best friends in the world i thought we were gonna go to a steakhouse and they surprised me [with] a backyard birthday party."

She also posted a photo of herself holding an acoustic guitar face down, so you can see the back: It's autographed in gold, "To Megan, love Dolly Parton." Megan wrote in the Story, "Kenny Chesney with the most insane bday gift, a vintage 1984 hummingbird [guitar] signed by dolly, screaming crying throwing up."

Megan also posted some photos of herself and her pals at the bash — not, Kenny, though. She and Kenny are nominated for musical event of the year for their duet, "You Had to Be There," at November's CMA Awards.

