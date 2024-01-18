Kenny Chesney teases cinematic "Take Her Home" video

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

While the music video for "Take Her Home" won't be out until Friday, January 19, Kenny Chesney is offering fans a sneak peek with its official trailer.

The clip opens with two people walking out of a bar as the guy asks the lady what she thought of "the old place."

"It was really fun," she replies.

"What are you doing after this?" he then asks, to which she says she'll call a car and head home.

Kenny then appears to deliver the chorus of "Take Her Home" in a bar. "Take her home/ Fall in love/ Thank the good Lord up above/ That He sent one down into your arms," he sings.

When the guy offers to take his new love interest home instead, she gushes and says, "I've only known you for an hour." "It didn't feel like an hour to me," he replies with a smile.

You can watch the full trailer now on YouTube.

"Take Her Home" is the lead single off Kenny's forthcoming album, BORN, arriving March 29.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

