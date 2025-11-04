Kenny Chesney releases new book, 'Heart Life Music'

Kenny Chesney's new book, Heart Life Music, has officially been released.

The book, written with Holly Gleason, chronicles the East Tennessee native's life, upbringing, rise to stardom, move to Nashville, music career and more.

When Kenny announced the book earlier this year, he said it is “not a memoir” but instead, "It is almost a love letter to people who shaped and inspired me, the fans who’ve been there from tiny bars, radio stations who believed when nobody else did, a team who just kept coming back, legends who gave me wisdom and opportunities and all the friends who’ve been there along the way."

Kenny's book tour kicked off with sold-out stops in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Saturday and Boston on Sunday. It hit Philadelphia on Monday and heads to Englewood, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

“I can’t believe people would come to hear me talk,” Kenny said of his first book events. “It’s one thing to come sing these songs with us, to throw your problems or your heart into the air with us for a few hours every summer, but this is a whole other thing.”

He added, “And to be honest, it’s way more fun than I would’ve ever imagined! So far, we’ve gone into the places we are, talked about the people they’d know – and come out on the other side having laughed a lot, cheered plenty and remembered even more about this wild, crazy magical carpet ride. I’m having the time of my life.”

For anyone not able to attend the events in person, Kenny added a virtual event on Nov. 14 where fans can watch his Friday appearance at Los Angeles' Saban Theater. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.