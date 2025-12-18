Kenny Chesney orders a new Sphere intro, with a side of 'Key Lime Pie'

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas (Messina Touring)
By Stephen Hubbard

Kenny Chesney's hard at work tweaking his show before he returns to Sphere Las Vegas in 2026.

"Already working on the new intro music for Sphere. Can't wait," he wrote on Instagram Wednesday, along with a couple photos of him in the studio with a handful of musicians and an engineer.

In June, Kenny wrapped his 15-show run at the innovative Sin City venue, becoming the first country artist to headline Sphere.

He's set to return for five more concerts in 2026 that kick off June 19.

In the meantime, it seems he's been enjoying one of his favorite sweet treats in his beloved Key West, Florida.

"My my my….My Key Lime Pie," he posted on Thursday. "Great to see Kermit again at Kermit's Key Lime in Key West. Love ya brother."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

