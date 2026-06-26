Kelsea Ballerini says yes to 'Another Drink' with Marshmello

Kelsea Ballerini's having "Another Drink" with Marshmello, continuing the country tradition he started with Kane Brown and "Miles on It" back in May 2024.

“I loved the challenge of bringing my own approach to country production on this track, and I'm grateful to Kelsea for trusting my vision," 'Mello says. "She's an incredible artist and person, and we're both proud of this song and excited for everyone to hear it.”

"Another Drink" is Kelsea's first time working with the artist/producer, even though they've know each other awhile.

“I've been a friend and fan of Marshmello's for years, and we've always wanted to find the right thing to work on together,” Kelsea says. “This song came to life at the perfect time for us to combine our worlds for a fun, summertime jam. I hope it makes everyone cheers and dance.”

Previously, Marshmello collaborated on "Where We Go" with Thomas Rhett, "Better Man Than Me" with Hudson Westbrook and "Holy Water" with Jelly Roll.

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