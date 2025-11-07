Kelsea Ballerini captures a summer of 'heavy self-examination' on 'Mount Pleasant'

Kelsea Ballerini wears a glamorous red gown, watching the world go by from a swing set, in the new video for "I Sit in Parks."

"I sit in parks, it breaks my heart/ Cause I see just how far I am from the things that I want," she sings on the first taste of her new Mount Pleasant EP.

"I have always made records – whether songs, EPs or albums – to capture a moment in time," Kelsea explains. "Mount Pleasant is a collection of six songs I've written throughout the summer, marking a chapter of heavy self-examination, longing and stepping further into who I am as a 32-year old woman."

The complete Mount Pleasant EP is set to arrive Nov. 14, just days before Kelsea vies for female vocalist of the year at the 59th CMA Awards.

