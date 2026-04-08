Keith Urban, Koe Wetzel and Cole Swindell bring country music to the wine country

Country music is headed for California wine country this summer.

Cole Swindell, Keith Urban and Koe Wetzel are set to headline the Country Summer Music Festival June 12-14 at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds.

Nate Smith, Dasha, Breland, Chase Matthew, Ingrid Andress, Kelsey Hart, John Morgan, Tyler Braden and Aaron Watson are just some of the artists who complete the lineup.

Both single-day tickets and passes for the entire festival are on sale now.

The Country Summer Music Festival started in 2014 and was named one of the Top 10 Best Outdoor Music Festivals by Newsweek in 2025.

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