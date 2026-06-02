Karen Fairchild paints a picture of Little Big Town's 'It's a Dying Art'

It's been nearly four years since Little Big Town's last non-holiday album came out, but that all changes on Aug. 28 with It's a Dying Art.

LBT's Karen Fairchild explained the title of the foursome's 12th studio album during their surprise pop-up show at Nashville's 12/30 Club.

"We've been working on new music and the record is called It's a Dying Art, because love is a dying art, and we want to keep that thing going," she told the intimate crowd. "When you hear the song 'It's a Dying Art,' it's all about [how] we connect together and [what we] do together and it's about you guys. Like, we make this music for you guys — we make it for ourselves — but this is what we live for right here is, like, the connection with you all."

The song, officially titled "Dying Art," is the fourth track on the record, immediately preceding the recently released "Hey There Sunshine" and "Over and Over."

Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley Monroe and Jason Isbell all collab with Little Big Town on the record, as well.

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