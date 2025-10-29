Kane Brown will be a 'Backseat Driver' at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Kane Brown will kick off the entertainment at the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix Nov. 22 in Sin City.

The "Backseat Driver" singer will deliver a prerace performance that Saturday, right before driver introductions and the Drivers' Parade. Pop star Louis Tomlinson will play immediately afterward.

Established in 2023, the 50-lap race covers a 3.8-mile circuit in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, with speeds reaching more than 215 mph.

DJ/producers VAVO, DJ Pee .Wee, Steve Aoki and Kaskade will be spinning, as well. You can find out more about tickets online.

