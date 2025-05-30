Kane Brown to star in 'The Token Groomsman' with Taylor Lautner

Kane Brown is coming to the big screen.

The "Backseat Driver" hitmaker will make his feature film debut in The Token Groomsman, starring opposite Taylor Lautner, who's perhaps best known for the Twilight movies.

"We knew we needed bold, lovable personalities to match the heart and humor of this story," director Natalie Simpkins tells Deadline. "Kane brings something so unique. He has a rare mix of vulnerability and magnetism that's incredibly compelling."

Kane will play Neil, the best friend of and voice of reason for Taylor's character, who travels to Italy for a destination wedding but ends up falling for the groom's sister.

Shooting's set to start later this year.

Kane made his acting debut in a 2023 episode of Fire Country on CBS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.