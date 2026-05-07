Kacey Musgraves reveals there's more to the 'Middle of Nowhere'

Kacey Musgraves is doubling down on her Middle of Nowhere Tour.

The "Follow Your Arrow" hitmaker is adding five new dates to the trek supporting her new album, adding adjacent days in cities she's already playing.

That means her tour will now kick off Aug. 20 in Chicago, instead of Aug. 21, with new shows in Boston, Austin and Dallas. She's adding Brooklyn on Sept. 2, following her previous two days in New York.

Presales for the new dates are underway now, before tickets become available to the public on May 8.

She's also revealed two Middle of Nowhere bonus tracks: "All My Exes (Kacey's Version)" and "Caballero."

The Texas native's also back on country radio for the first time in a while, with "Loneliest Girl" making its debut on the country airplay charts.

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