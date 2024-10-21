Justin Moore scores 13th #1 with "This Is My Dirt"

Justin Moore has earned his 13th #1 hit with "This Is My Dirt."



Of the single, which he co-wrote, Justin says, " 'This Is My Dirt' is a song not only about how you grew up, but more specifically, where you grew up, and in particular, where I grew up.



"The land that I live on — and the land [I] am raising my children on — is the same land that I grew up on," he adds. "My mom was raised on this land, and it has been in our family since the late 1800s."



"This Is My Dirt" is the title track of Justin's latest album, which dropped earlier in October. It's a 10-track project that features collabs with Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Randy Houser.

