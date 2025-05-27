Josh Ross' 'Single Again' takes the slow boat to the top 10

Josh Ross has his biggest hit so far in the States, as "Single Again" moves up one spot to land in the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay ranking. And the Waterdown, Ontario, native has set a bit of a record doing it.

At 60 weeks, "Single Again" holds the record for taking the third-longest time to make it to the top 10. Chase Matthew's "Love You Again" took 62 weeks in 2024, while Brett Young's "You Didn't" took 70 weeks the year before.

"Single Again" has already been a hit in Canada, making it to #2 last October. It was co-written by fellow Canuck Brad Rempel from High Valley.

