Josh Ross is 'Drunk Right Now' with Akon

Newcomer Josh Ross is teaming up with Akon for a new version of his 2008 hit "Right Now (Na Na Na)."

“Akon’s music was always a huge part of my life growing up," Josh says. “Having two older siblings, his songs were always playing — his sound, his hooks, everything about it just stuck with me before I even knew what the words meant. I’ve always been a fan."

"About a year ago, I was messing around in the studio and reimagined his song ‘Right Now,’ just for fun," he continues. "We started playing it before our shows and the crowd went nuts — it turned into this wild country party anthem.”

The tune became "Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na)," and Akon liked it so much that he wanted to collaborate. Look for a music video for the new tune soon.

Meanwhile, Josh's own hit, "Single Again," just broke into country's top 10.

