Jordan Davis wants you to 'Know' something exciting

Jordan Davis is dropping a new track on Friday.



It's called "Know You Like That," and it'll follow his latest release and current single, "I Ain't Sayin'."



The news arrived on Jordan's Instagram Thursday along with the song's cover art, which includes Polaroids with his wife, family and friends from his younger days.



A short preview clip of "Know You Like That" also soundtracked his post.



"I heard he brings in more than enough for you to get to stay home/ Your last name is changed on everything but it's still the same in my phone/ It got me thinking/ About that road trip to Ole Miss," Jordan sings in the love song.



"Know You Like That" and "I Ain't Sayin'" will be included in Jordan's forthcoming Bluebird Days follow-up, which he's been hard at work on.

