Jordan Davis' plan to have 'the most fun onstage' for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Jordan Davis will welcome 2026 by accomplishing a goal he's had practically his whole life: playing New Year's Rockin' Eve.

"This is the thing that you grow up [and] you know that everybody in the country is watching this, including me last year wanting to be a part of this. So here we are now, you know, getting to sing at it, getting to be part of it, so it's a special night," he told ABC's On the Red Carpet during rehearsals for the show.

Appropriately, Jordan is set to perform his two number ones from 2025.

"We're playing two songs, 'Bar None' and 'I Ain't Sayin',' and they are my two favorite songs to play live," he says. "So when they asked us what we were playing, I was like, 'Well, we're just gonna play the two songs that we have the most fun onstage with.'"

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 kicks off on ABC Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET, with the show featuring countdowns from New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and more.

