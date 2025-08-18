For Jordan Davis, New Orleans is best 'Bar None,' but Charleston's a close second

Jordan Davis' 'Learn the Hard Way' (MCA)
By Stephen Hubbard

At first glance, it's hard to tell what's happening on the front of Jordan Davis' third album, Learn the Hard Way

The "Bar None" hitmaker sits in a lawn chair, wearing sunglasses, between what seem to be two boats. But Jordan reveals the shoot was meticulously thought out. 

"The album cover is all shot outside of Charleston," he says. "I've always loved that look. You know, we did a lot of Louisiana stuff for Home State, my first record. And I would always just go back home and shoot stuff in New Orleans."

"But if you're not gonna shoot it in New Orleans," he continues, "a very close second as far as just that vibe in a place that I love is Charleston, South Carolina. So you get the moss, you got the water."
There's also a nod to Jordan's teen years on his jacket.
"My nickname in high school was 'Stick' because I was super tall and skinny. So you got the 'Stick' on the name patch," he points out. 
After a Saturday night spot on the Opry, Jordan will travel to London for two shows.

Learn the Hard Way is out now, as "Bar None" just became his 10th top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

