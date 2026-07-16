Jordan Davis and Nate Smith are on tap to play one-night-only free concerts

If luck is on your side, you could spend One Night Only with Jordan Davis and Nate Smith.

That's the name of Busch Light's intimate win-your-way-in concert series, which takes place later this year in Ohio and Utah. You can't buy tickets, and entering online is the only way to see the intimate, invitation-only free shows.

Jordan will play Aug. 26 in Columbus, while Nate's on tap Sept. 10 in Salt Lake City.

If you win, you'll get a ticket for you and a friend, with venue details to be revealed later.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.