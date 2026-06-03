Jordan Davis may have had to 'Learn the Hard Way,' but his efforts paid off

When Jordan Davis made his third album, Learn the Hard Way, his intention was clear: to color outside the lines a bit.

As his latest hit, "Turn This Truck Around," becomes his 10th career #1, he can rest assured his efforts paid off.

"I think the overall inspiration for this album really was to do something different, to do something that me and [producer] Paul [DiGiovanni] haven’t done, to kind of show influences instead of just talk about them," Jordan says. "And I think we did that with a few different songs in this: 'Son of a Gun,' 'Louisiana Stick,' 'Turn This Truck Around.'"

"I feel like it’s stuff that we haven’t done before," he continues. "It’s a different sound for us, so that was really what we wanted to do, and I think we accomplished it."

Learn the Hard Way marks its first birthday on Aug. 15, and featured his previous hits "I Ain't Sayin'" and "Bar None."

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