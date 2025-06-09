Jordan Davis gets back to his Louisiana roots during a busy CMA Fest

Not only did Jordan Davis play the main stage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest, he also found time to sneak in a hometown benefit for his alma mater.

During one of the busiest weeks of the year in Nashville, the Louisiana native went back to Shreveport to perform a surprise concert for the 100th anniversary of C.E. Byrd High School. The surprise show sold out in less than two minutes. All the proceeds went to the school, which inducted Jordan into its Hall of Fame.

Jordan also found out during his fan club party in Nashville that his latest #1, "I Ain't Sayin'," has been certified Gold.

And he dropped the new track "Jesus Wouldn't Do" from his new album, Learn the Hard Way, which arrives Aug. 15.

