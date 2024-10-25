Jordan Davis gets nostalgic in 'Know You Like That'

Nostalgia and old memories take center stage in Jordan Davis' new song, "Know You Like That."



Out now, the track finds the persona thinking about his old flame, who's now married with kids, and the good ol' days they shared.



"It's crazy seein' you with them two kids and a Tahoe/ Last time I saw you, you were sippin' on a silver bullet in my Silverado/ And you were singin'," goes the opening verse.



"I heard he brings in more than enough for you to get to stay home/ Your last name is changed on everything but it's still the same in my phone/ Got me thinkin'," Jordan sings in the next verse before going down memory lane in the chorus.



In an Instagram post shared Friday, Jordan said in jest, "Go ahead and send it to the girl whose name is still the same in your phone…Unless you're married. That wont end well."



"Know You Like That" follows Jordan's current single, "I Ain't Sayin'," which is now in the top 30 of the country charts.



Both tracks preview his forthcoming new album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.