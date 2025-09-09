Jon Pardi's only taking The Christmas Show to Florida

Jon Pardi aims to spread some holiday cheer this year, but he's planning to do it solely in the Sunshine State.

The "Friday Night Heartbreaker" hitmaker will kick off the four-date The Christmas Show Dec. 12-13 with two concerts at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre. From there, he heads to the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, on Dec. 18 and the Hard Rock in Tampa on Dec. 19.

Jon promises his hits, holiday classics and songs from 2023's Merry Christmas from Jon Pardi album, as well as an "Elvis-inspired wardrobe." He'll also have a 12-piece band, including fiddle, steel guitar and horns.

Presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

