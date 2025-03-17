Jon Pardi wasn't the one who mapped out 'She Drives Away'

Jon Pardi's new track seems so autobiographical, it's hard to believe he didn't write it himself.

"'She Drives Away' is a song that I knew I was going to record immediately," he recalls. "I think most dads of daughters will relate to it, but it reminded me so much of Summer and my journey. From when we started dating, to asking her dad for her hand in marriage, and then having our daughters."

"Now, I’ll go through it from the other side with my daughters," he adds. "It’s a special song, and I’m really excited for people to hear it."

The new track is a preview of Jon's fifth studio album, Honkytonk Hollywood, which drops April 11.

You can check out a new performance video of "She Drives Away" on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.