Jon Pardi was adamant about not recording Elvis' "Blue Christmas"

Disney/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

It's no secret that Jon Pardi is a big Elvis Presley fan and loves "Blue Christmas."

But, when it came to choosing songs for his debut holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, Jon knew that "Blue Christmas" wasn't going to be one of them.

"One of my favorite Christmas songs of all time is 'Blue Christmas' by Elvis, because Elvis' Christmas record is one of my favorite Christmas records and 'Blue Christmas' has been recorded so much. That's why I didn't record it," Jon shares.

"A lot of people were like, 'Why didn’t you record 'Blue Christmas?' You love 'Blue Christmas.' I was like, 'Well, everybody records 'Blue Christmas,'" he says. "I was trying to make a new Christmas record that’s a little fresh, so that’s why I didn’t record 'Blue Christmas.'"

"But it is literally one of my favorites," adds Jon. "It reminds me of my grandmother around Christmastime."

Jon recently performed "Beer for Santa" on ABC's CMA Country Christmas. In case you missed it, you can watch the full performance now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!