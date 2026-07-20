Jelly Roll's new 'Hands Up' video shot inside San Quentin

Jelly Roll is reflecting on one of the most meaningful moments of his career, after shooting the music video for "Hands Up."

The autobiographical piece was filmed inside San Quentin Rehabilitation Center in San Francisco and features him performing alongside incarcerated musicians.

Arriving at the prison while reciting a prayer in voiceover, Jelly Roll joins a group of inmates holding instruments. Later, he greets other incarcerated men in the prison canteen, shaking hands and performing with inmates as his backing band.

In a post shared on Instagram, Jelly Roll emphasized that the men featured in the video were "not actors." He later described the experience as one of the most memorable moments of his career.

"Truly one of the most special things I've ever had the opportunity to do," he wrote. "The moment my life truly changed is when I threw my hands up. I know a lot of folks will hear this and remember their 'hands up' moment as well."

The Grammy-nominated artist, who has spoken publicly about his own past incarceration, said returning to a correctional facility carried deep personal meaning.

"I remember being in the same kind of place all these incarcerated guys are in," he continued. "To get to do this with them is beyond words for me."

The music video arrives amid Jelly Roll's divorce from Bunnie Xo. He filed for divorce in May after 10 years of marriage.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.