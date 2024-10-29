Jelly Roll's getting an award for his philanthropic work

Jelly Roll has been named as one of the honorees at Variety's annual Hitmakers celebration, not only for his music, but for his philanthropy and support of others.

Jelly, who spent time behind bars as a young man, will receive the Changemaker of the Year Award for his work with prisoners and those in recovery.

In a statement, Variety music editor Jem Aswad says of the "I Am Not Okay" singer, "[He] speaks often of his own struggles as a young person, and has used those experiences to create and contribute to multiple efforts on behalf of incarcerated youth, addiction-recovery and more, even addressing Congress earlier this year."



Jelly, alongside other artists, will be honored at a Dec. 7 ceremony in Los Angeles.



"I Am Not Okay" is currently #2 and ascending the country charts. It's the lead single off his latest album, Beautifully Broken, which debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.