Jelly Roll's chasing 'Twisters' on Thursday

Jelly Roll is joining his fellow country stars to chase Twisters.



The "Halfway to Hell" singer's Twisters track, "Dead End Road," will drop Thursday ahead of the soundtrack and movie's full arrival on Friday.



"My new single 'Dead End Road' from the Twisters movie soundtrack is out 7/18 at 12pm EST get ready to chase the wind!" Jelly shared with fans on Instagram.



His announcement came with a teaser clip of "Dead End Road," a heart-racing, uptempo country-rock tune.



"'Cause the highway ahead is the road I'm on/ I need to turn around before I'm too far gone/ I'm never gonna make it on them streets of gold/ I gotta quit living on a dead end road," Jelly sings in the video, which also features scenes from Twisters.



Other artists on Twisters: The Album include Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney, Breland, Shania Twain and Tucker Wetmore.



You can presave "Dead End Road" now to hear it as soon as it lands on digital platforms.



Here's the star-studded track list for Twisters: The Album:



Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Miranda Lambert – "Ain't in Kansas Anymore"

Conner Smith – "Steal My Thunder" (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – "Feelin' Country"

Warren Zeiders – "The Cards I've Been Dealt"

Megan Moroney – "Never Left Me"

Lainey Wilson – "Out of Oklahoma"

Bailey Zimmerman – "Hell or High Water"

Jelly Roll – "Dead End Road"

Kane Brown – "Country Classic"

Sam Barber – "Tear Us Apart"

Tyler Childers – "Song While You're Away"

Tucker Wetmore – "Already Had It"

Leon Bridges – "Chrome Cowgirl"

Benson Boone – "Death Wish Love"

Shania Twain & BRELAND – "Boots Don't"

Dylan Gossett – "Stronger Than a Storm"

Lanie Gardner – "Chasing the Wind"

Jelly Roll – "Leave the Light On" (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – "Before I Do"

The Red Clay Strays – "Caddo County"

Tanner Usrey – "Blackberry Wine"

Tanner Adell – "Too Easy"

Mason Ramsey – "Shake Shake (All Night Long)"

Tyler Halverson – "New Loop"

Flatland Cavalry – "Touchdown"

Nolan Taylor – "Driving You Home"

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy & James McAlister – "Wall of Death"

Charley Crockett – "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.