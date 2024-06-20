Jelly, Lainey + Carly reveal best advice they ever received

Back before they made it in country music, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Carly Pearce were just trying to make it in the industry.

To help keep them on the path toward their goals as artists, many received advice from mentors, parents and more that stuck with them.

At this year's CMA Fest in Nashville, Good Morning America caught up with the stars, who shared the words of wisdom that have remained with them.

Jelly said the best advice he received came early in his career.

"It was keep writing," he said. "It was so cliché and so frustrating. It's the last thing you want to hear. You play somebody a song and they're like, 'That's great, man. Keep writing.'"

"But the idea that I needed to keep writing is something I carry with me today and that's how the new album's coming out," Jelly added. "I just keep writing."

Lainey said if she could give advice to her younger self, it would be to "stay true to yourself."

"Don't take no for an answer, the squeaky wheel gets the grease, the early bird gets the worm, roll your sleeves up and don't let anybody tell you no," she said. "Be kind and you'll land where you're supposed to. It may not look exactly like you think, sometimes even better. And maybe hang tight, honey."

Carly's best advice came from her mom.

"I feel like my mom told me to always keep my feet on the ground," she said. "And I feel like a few women that come to mind that have kind of shown me that, just in the way they carry themselves, would be Hilary Scott from Lady A, Jeannie Seely and Trisha Yearwood."



Tune into this year's CMA Fest special airing June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.