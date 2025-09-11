Jake Worthington's got a memorable Miranda Lambert duet & a new album

Jake Worthington's sophomore album arrives Friday, containing one of the more memorable country song titles of all time: "Hello S***** Day" with Miranda Lambert.

That's not the only star-studded collaboration on the 14-track When I Write the Song, either. Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart joins him on "I'm the One," while newcomer Mae Estes duets on "I Feel You."

"It's a reminder to fight the good fight," Jake says of the project. "I'm a strong believer in 'do what moves ya.' Make the kind of music that wrecks your world or picks up all the pieces. If it makes you feel that kind of way, and if that's what you need, then don't let anybody or anything change that. That's what this record is to me."

Fans may remember Jake as the runner-up on season 6 of The Voice in 2014, where he was a member of Blake Shelton's team. These days, he's busy on tour with Jon Pardi and Zach Top.

