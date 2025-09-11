Jake Worthington's got a memorable Miranda Lambert duet & a new album

Jake Worthington's sophomore album arrives Friday, containing one of the more memorable country song titles of all time: "Hello S***** Day" with Miranda Lambert.
That's not the only star-studded collaboration on the 14-track When I Write the Song, either. Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart joins him on "I'm the One," while newcomer Mae Estes duets on "I Feel You."
Fans may remember Jake as the runner-up on season 6 of The Voice in 2014, where he was a member of Blake Shelton's team. These days, he's busy on tour with Jon Pardi and Zach Top.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.