Jake Owen officially announces 'cathartic' new album, 'Dreams to Dream'

Back in June, Jake Owen released a new song called "Dreams to Dream," which he described as "the opening tune of a project crafted with my good pal @shooterjennings." Now we've got the details of that project.

Jake will release his first independent studio album, Dreams to Dream, on Nov. 7. He's already shared a few tunes from the project, including "Long Time Lovin' You" and a cover of the late Waylon Jennings' song "Them Old Love Songs." Jake's co-producer, Shooter Jennings, is Waylon's son.

The album is described as Jake's "foray into old-school country." He says, “It really feels cathartic to be honest about a lot of stuff in my life — how I feel, where I see myself going, and how I see myself going there."

Another track from the album will be released on Friday: a cover of Jerry Lee Lewis' "Middle Age Crazy." Jake says, "I just always loved the story of a guy who's lived the life he should have lived. And he's kind of done everything he's supposed to, but he hits this middle-aged point in his life where he wants to make a change and prove that he still can."

Jake has a handful of shows coming up in October with the band Dirty Heads. In November he's hosting his Flamingo Weekend charity event in Vero Beach, Florida.

Here's the Dreams to Dream track listing:

"Dreams to Dream"

"Them Old Love Songs" ft. Savannah Conley

"Long Time Lovin' You"

"Wouldn't Be Gone"

"The Jukebox Knows" ft. Jamey Johnson

"Fool Like Me"

"Chill of December"

"Middle Age Crazy"

"The One I Did It To"

"You'd Think"

"Wrinkle In The Road"

"So Long, LA"

(Bonus Track)

Voice Note to Shooter

"Once and For All"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.