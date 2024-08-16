It's "Now or Never" for Corey Kenty + Lauren Alaina

Corey Kent has enlisted Lauren Alaina for his new duet, "Now or Never."



Out now, the fresh collab is the latest preview of Corey's sophomore album, Black Bandana, due out Sept. 6.



"'Now or Never' is a song about drawing a line in the sand for yourself," the "Wild as Her" singer shares in a press release. "It's about loving somebody but refusing to let them continue to hurt you by taking a stand and asking your partner to make up their mind... 'You either love me or you don't.'"



Lauren's excited to be part of this with Corey, and is a fan of both him and the "Now or Never" storyline.



"I think the message is super powerful," she says. "It's okay to love someone and take a stand for yourself when needed. I am honored Corey asked me to be a part of it. I can't wait to see where the song takes us."



Coming up, Corey will hit the road for his Black Bandana Tour, which begins Sept. 21 in Paso Robles, California. Tickets are available now at coreykentofficial.com.



Black Bandana is available for preorder and presave now.



Here's the Black Bandana track list:

"Ain't Gonna Lie"

"Damn Good Country Song"

"Black Bandana"

"Never Ready"

"Break Like That"

"Nothing But Neon"

"Now or Never" feat. Lauren Alaina

"Rust"

"This Heart"

"So Far"

