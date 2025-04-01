It's no April Fools' joke: Dolly's 'Jolene' turns into jeans

Courtesy of Good American, shot by Inez and Vinoodh
By Stephen Hubbard

Even though Dolly Parton's often said "Jolene" is one of her most-covered songs, there's a new version you probably didn't see coming. In fact, this time it's not even a song — it's blue jeans.

The beloved icon's teaming up with Good American, unleashing a limited-edition collection known as Dolly's Joleans. Appropriately, the line features rhinestones and other Dolly-esque details.

"I've always believed what you wear should make you feel as fabulous as you truly are, and this brand new line, Dolly's Joleans, is all about celebrating individuality with a touch of sparkle," Dolly says. "I'm inspired by Good American's ability to create clothes that make women feel confident and ready to shine!"

The collection runs between $64 and $229, and comes in sizes ranging from XS to 5X. It'll be available in select Nordstrom stores and online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!