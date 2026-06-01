'It's a Dying Art': Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert play together 'Over and Over'

Die-hard Little Big Town fans can go ahead and be jealous: There's a select group of people who've already gotten to hear parts of their new album.

The unexpected preview came Thursday night when Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook took the stage at downtown Nashville's 12/30 Club — and the surprises didn't end there.

In addition to fan favorites and the sneak peek at It's a Dying Art, Miranda Lambert popped up to perform LBT's new song, "Over and Over."

But there was more: the foursome later appeared during Miranda's set at the Music City Rodeo, doing "Girl Crush," "Boondocks" and "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

It's a Dying Art, which the band described as "a reflection on connection, love, and the importance of preserving both," comes out Aug. 28.

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