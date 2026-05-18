It's all 'Fall'-ing into place for new ACM entertainer Cody Johnson

Now, this is what you call timing: Cody Johnson sits at #1 on Billboard Country Airplay with "The Fall," on the heels of winning his first entertainer of the year trophy at Sunday's 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.

It's Cody's 15th entry on the chart, dating back to 2016's "With You I Am." It's also his third #1, following 2024's "The Painter" and "'Til You Can't," which stayed at the top for two weeks in 2022.

"The Fall" also makes the list of songs that have taken at least 55 weeks to rise to the top of the chart.

Justin Moore's "Time's Tickin'" from 2026 currently holds the all-time record with its 67-week journey. Travis Denning's "After a Few" and Michael Ray's "Whiskey and Rain" were the previous kings of the slow burn, having both taken 65 weeks to make it to the top.

In addition to snagging entertainer and male vocalist honors at the ACMs, Cody performed his version of "Travelin' Soldier" ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

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