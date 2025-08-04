'It Must Be Christmas' — and Chris Young is going on tour

Tour Design
By Stephen Hubbard

Chris Young's setting out on his first-ever holiday tour in November, as he takes It Must Be Christmas - An Acoustic Evening with Chris Young to 15 cities.

The trek takes its name from his 2016 yuletide collection.

“Christmas is probably my favorite holiday,” Chris says. “Music was always heavily tied to the spirit of the season for me, so I can’t wait to celebrate that feeling with everyone out on the road this year!”

The tour kicks off Nov. 20 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and wraps Dec. 20 in Wallingford, Connecticut. Tickets go on sale Friday.

