The ironic twist to Gavin Adcock's 'Never Call Again'

If you want to know more about Gavin Adcock's love life, all you need to do is listen to his breakthrough hit, "Never Call Again."

Even though the track's laced with heartbreak, Gavin reveals he managed to find a happy ending with the person who inspired it.

"I was dating somebody and we broke up," he tells ABC Audio. "We were kinda in different head spaces, and then [I] tried to forget about 'em. And stuff just kept coming up where I couldn't forget about her, and we ended up getting back together."

Even his girlfriend's favorite food haunted him.

"If you take somebody on a date, like my girlfriend — she's the same girl — she loves chicken parm," Gavin says. "If you go take somebody on a first date and they order chicken parm, you go straight to thinking about your ex."

"It's just all the things that make you think of that one person that you'd love to forget about, but you just can't because you love 'em and they're part of your life," he says.

"Never Call Again" is from Gavin's Own Worst Enemy album, which came out in August.

