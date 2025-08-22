Inside a French country kitchen makeover: Kate Smith’s dream design with brass accents

At the heart of Farmington, Connecticut, designer Kate Smith was struck by the idea of drawing inspiration from a French kitchen style. This vision would later prove to be a significant milestone, as it has now become one of Smith's featured projects. The essence of her design philosophy lies in the ability to blend aesthetics with kitchen functionality. Marble countertops, pristine white cabinetry, and a white tile backsplash all played a pivotal role in the debut of this transformation. World CopperSmith shares a walkthrough of the project.

The Vision Behind the Project

The house was last renovated in the 1990s. "I had wanted a house that was a bit of a project," Smith said. So, it was nothing new in terms of what she was aiming for. At the counter's end, everything aligned with the challenge that Smith had envisioned—to undertake a renovation, and what's more, to do it in her own home.

A French Country Kitchen Setting

Upon entering, the kitchen receives visitors with natural lighting that lingers not only in the kitchen but throughout the entire house. If there is one thing that characterizes Smith's design, it is the use of blues and unique textures across the board. Small details, such as the relaxing color palette of beautiful animal prints and pops of green and sea blue, envelop the entire space, leaving visitors in a state of calm in an environment that evokes an immersive coastal paradise.

The kitchen’s natural patina takes center stage as the wear and tear of objects is not hidden; they are intended to contribute to the organic and botanical appearance of the place and complement the exterior. This is a crucial part of the design that is easily and intentionally noticed. It's also a great way to have a place that ages gracefully alongside the house.

Brass range hood with white tile blacksplash, in the foreground are two hanging lamps with blue and white lampshades and an island with a wooden countertop and three blue chairs. (Stacker/Stacker)

Touches of Gold

As the centerpiece of the kitchen, the range hood was the pinnacle of attention in the entire project. Smith was striving for something that collided with the sophistication of the appliances. "I wanted something as elevated as the range, but that didn't compete," she said. Due in part to the golden brass finish of the hood and the light color palette, the elevated design draws immediate attention.

Custom-Made Pendants

Just as with most kitchen elements in this project, the pendants are custom-made to fit. They are wrapped in Schumacher's Elton cotton check fabric. These kinds of textiles contribute to what people often consider the “home sweet home” look. Behind the cabinetry doors is the refrigerator, smoothly integrated into the design, avoiding the need for bulky and grey exterior materials commonly found in most fridges. This integration achieves a minimalistic look while giving in to the organizational ease.

White carpeted stairwell leading out of the kitchen has blue and white wallpaper, patterned wood floor is also visible. (Stacker/Stacker)

Refinished Hardwood Floors

The hardwood floors, stained in a harlequin pattern, introduce a geometric design that draws the eye to the kitchen. This flooring pattern adds a sense of dynamism and playfulness to the space, creating an engaging visual element that contrasts beautifully with the kitchen's classic elegance.

Kitchen seating area showing harlequin floor, brass hanging lighting fixture, blue upholstered chairs, blue and white wallpaper and open cabinet design in the background. (Stacker/Stacker)

Appliance Garage

This was the playful name Smith gave to the cabinet that holds a mixer, toaster, and other essential appliances. Both interior and exterior wood finish fits in the design, whether the cabinet doors are open or not. Through the cabinet window, beautiful glassware accentuates the design from within. "The brass grilles from Armac Martin are one of my favorite details in the kitchen," Smith said.

Kitchen cabinets known as the (Stacker/Stacker)

Shiny Cabinetry as Daylight and Color Scheme

Natural lighting is a main fixture in any kitchen. Since white surfaces are highly reflective, it is no surprise that white and gold were chosen as the primary featured colors not only for the cabinetry, but throughout the entire kitchen. Because white is a highly versatile color that pairs easily with any other, it makes for a beautiful combination. Furthermore, white creates the illusion of a bigger space, making majestic kitchens look even more expansive and setting a particular mood. It just goes to show how a timeless classic color combination like this never fades away in beauty. Here is the breakdown for easy reference:

Sea Blue

Creates a calming and serene environment, reminiscent of looking at the ocean.

Provides a versatile way to add color depth without much concern for style matching. Great for various styles, from coastal to contemporary.

Complements gold and white perfectly.

Gold

Contributes to a luxurious and elegant look.

Balances the temperature contrast.

Creates focal points that automatically draw the eye.

White

Enhances natural and artificial light.

Creates the illusion of a bigger space.

Poses as neutral, helping other colors to stand out.

Abstractness on Art and Printing

Art is a reflection of personal taste and an introduction to the mind of the designer. Serving art in an abstract form enhances the color palette, complementing and contrasting with the current color scheme. In this case, playful patterns take the stage: The use of floral wallpaper and a splash of color in the painting juxtaposes traditional and classical with modern and colorful.

Golden Sink Faucet

Warm, metallic tones are a make-or-break factor in any kitchen design. In this case, they mimic the opulence of a luxury kitchen while still providing comfort and a sense of entering a sanctuary of mindfulness. Having flowers there adds to its flair. The marble countertop and backsplash are harmonious, and their pattern doesn't corrupt the overall aesthetic.

White cabinetry and a golden faucet with a window curtain that is blue and white like the wallpaper. (Stacker/Stacker)

Design Philosophy

Portrait of Kate Smith standing in front of the range hood in her kitchen wearing navy print shirt dress next to a pitcher of pink peonies. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kate Smith's design philosophy touches on elegance, modern flair, and nature revelation. This underscores the importance of building designs that stand the test of time. Smith’s genius lies in her ability to showcase these timeless elements with an up-to-date and unique perspective. It's not only about recreating the past, but reimagining it, adding modern details that enhance her designs and bring them to the forefront of contemporary style.

