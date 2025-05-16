From 'I'm the Problem' to 'I Got Better': Morgan Wallen delivers album #4

Morgan Wallen's much-anticipated fourth album, I'm the Problem, is out now, already boasting six top-10 hits on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and three country number ones: "Lies Lies Lies," "Love Somebody" and the title track.

But it's the song "I Got Better" that most resonates with Morgan these days.

“I'd say that's one that really came from my heart, and it can mean many things," he explains. "It's not just a song to a girl, it could be a song to anything that's holding you back. That's why I like that song so much, for a long time I had a lot of things holding me back."

"I've finally said goodbye to a lot of those things," Morgan adds, "and I'm proud of the results that have come from doing that. So, I'd say 'I Got Better' is my most personal song right now.”

Eric Church, ERNEST and HARDY join the superstar on the 37-track album, along with Post Malone and Tate McRae from the pop world.

Next up, Morgan kicks off his I'm the Problem Tour June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

