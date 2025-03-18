"I'm Gonna Love You" all the way to #1: Cody + Carrie top the chart

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood make it to the top of the country chart this week with their first duet.

"I'm incredibly grateful to country radio for making 'I'm Gonna Love You"' my fourth #1 single!" Cody reacted on his socials. "Sharing this milestone with the amazing @carrieunderwood makes it even more meaningful."

The track from Cody's Leather Deluxe album is Carrie's 29th chart topper.

It's also a win for co-writer Travis Denning, who himself topped the chart with "After a Few" back in 2020.

"Grateful just doesn’t come close. Thank y’all for making this song a dream come true," he responded to Cody's post.

Right now, Cody's busy headlining shows in Australia and New Zealand, before resuming his U.S. tour April 25 in Lafayette, LA. Meanwhile, Carrie's just started her first season as a judge on ABC's American Idol, before wrapping her residency in Vegas next month.

