If you want to see Dan + Shay on tour, 'Say So'

Dan + Shay are hitting the road this fall for the first time since 2024.

The Young Tour sets out Sept. 11 from Noblesville, Indiana, and wraps Nov. 7 in Mountain View, California. The 26-date itinerary focuses on the U.S., with a single Canadian date Oct. 1 in Toronto.

In an interesting twist, only Tyler Hubbard will open that show, while Canadian Josh Ross will open the previous one by himself Sept. 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Josh and Tyler will both be on the rest of the dates.

The trek is named for the pair's new album, Young, which comes out Aug. 21.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney delivered the debut performance of their hit "Say So" during Sunday's ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

Presales for The Young Tour start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Dan + Shay haven't been on tour since 2024's Heartbreak on the Map run.

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