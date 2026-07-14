Hudson Westbrook's Hits Me Tour finds him headlining through December

Hudson Westbrook will kick off his fall headlining run with two sold-out shows Sept. 18 and 19 at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Hits Me Tour takes its name from Hudson's recently released new song and will wrap Dec. 5 in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The 24-date trek includes the "House Again" hitmaker's first headlining shows in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York and Boston.

Kenny Whitmire and Ethan Burdick will open the shows, with tickets going on sale Friday.

So far this year, Hudson's opened for Bailey Zimmerman, Morgan Wallen, George Strait and Miranda Lambert, while playing fairs, festivals and his own dates.

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