Hudson Westbrook merch gets spotlight at Buc-ees

On the way to your celebrations this holiday season, stop at Buc-ees and pick up some Hudson Westbrook merchandise.

The Stephenville, Texas, native is one of only four artists — and only the second Texan — ever to have a line of merch in Buc-ees stores nationwide, following Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Lainey Wilson. The collection includes T-shirts, a hoodie and hats, including a "Well Darlin'" trucker hat.

Meanwhile, Hudson will ring in the new year Dec. 31 at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He'll release his new EP, Exclusive, on Jan. 23; it is now available to preorder. Later in the new year, he'll be opening for Morgan Wallen on his 2026 Still the Problem Tour.

