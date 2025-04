How much it costs to park at William P. Hobby Airport

Way compiled statistics on parking at William P. Hobby Airport.

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at William P. Hobby Airport. Parking options range from more convenient and expensive options on-site to cheaper parking lots that may require a taxi or shuttle.

On-site parking options at William P. Hobby Airport range in price from $9 to $28. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at William P. Hobby Airport

#1. Ecopark: $9

#2. Red and Blue Garages (Terminal Parking): $24

#3. Valet parking: $28

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

Off-site parking for William P. Hobby Airport

Off-site parking options by William P. Hobby Airport can be as close as 0.7 miles or as cheap as $2.99/day.

Nearest off-site parking lots

#1. Scottish Inn & Suites HOU Airport Parking: 0.7 miles ($5.99/day)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Courtyard by Marriott HOU Airport Parking: 1.5 miles ($4.99/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Spark suites HOU Airport Parking: 1.6 miles ($4.50/day)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. SpringHill Suites by Marriott HOU Airport Parking: 1.8 miles ($10.00/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Palace Inn HOU Airport Parking: 1.9 miles ($4.99/day)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

Cheapest off-site parking lots

#1. Regency Inn & Suites HOU Airport Parking: $2.99/day (7.8 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Gateway Inn HOU Airport Parking: $3.75/day (6.6 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Days Inn & Suites By Wyndham Pasadena: $4.00/day (4.0 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Spark suites HOU Airport Parking: $4.50/day (1.6 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Spark HOU Airport Parking: $4.65/day (2.2 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park