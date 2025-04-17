How much it costs to park at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Way compiled statistics on parking at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Parking options range from more convenient and expensive options on-site to cheaper parking lots that may require a taxi or shuttle.

On-site parking options at George Bush Intercontinental Airport range in price from $25 to $30. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

#1. Terminal Parking A & B: $25

#1. Terminal Parking C,D & E: $25

#3. Valet parking Terminal A & B: $30

#3. Valet parking Terminal Parking C,D & E: $30

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

Off-site parking for George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Off-site parking options by George Bush Intercontinental Airport can be as close as 1.5 miles or as cheap as $3.00/day.

Nearest off-site parking lots

#1. Holiday Inn Houston Intercontinental Airport EXCLUSIVE DEAL Airport Parking: 1.5 miles ($5.45/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Sonesta Essential IAH Airport Parking SPECIAL DEAL: 1.7 miles ($10.00/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Wingate by Wyndham IAH Airport Parking: 2.0 miles ($5.25/day)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Best Western IAH Airport Parking: 2.0 miles ($15.00/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Hilton Garden Inn HoustonBush (IAH) Airport Parking: 2.2 miles ($5.99/day)

- Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

Cheapest off-site parking lots

#1. Wingate by Wyndham Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport Parking: $3.00/day (5.6 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#1. Radisson Hotel Houston (IAH) Airport Parking (No Shuttle): $3.00/day (6.5 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#3. Travel Inn and Suites IAH Airport Parking: $3.99/day (4.7 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Red Roof Plus & Suites Houston Airport Parking: $4.00/day (2.5 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Country Inn and suites IAH Airport Parking: $4.00/day (5.1 miles)

- No Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park