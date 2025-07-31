How much house $1 million buys you in Victoria

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Victoria, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Victoria. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

968 Tate Rd, Victoria

- Price: $975,000

- 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,078

- Price per square foot: $192

- See 968 Tate Rd, Victoria on Redfin.com

6115 Country Club Dr, Victoria

- Price: $824,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,831

- Price per square foot: $215

- See 6115 Country Club Dr, Victoria on Redfin.com

106 Pebble Brk, Victoria

- Price: $750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,805

- Price per square foot: $267

- See 106 Pebble Brk, Victoria on Redfin.com

104 Woodcreek Cir, Victoria

- Price: $749,999

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,938

- Price per square foot: $190

- See 104 Woodcreek Cir, Victoria on Redfin.com

303 Palmwood Dr, Victoria

- Price: $749,000

- 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,488

- Price per square foot: $115

- See 303 Palmwood Dr, Victoria on Redfin.com

447 Schaefer Rd, Victoria

- Price: $725,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $281

- See 447 Schaefer Rd, Victoria on Redfin.com

113 Terra Vista Ranch Rd, Victoria

- Price: $675,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,377

- Price per square foot: $200

- See 113 Terra Vista Ranch Rd, Victoria on Redfin.com

29 Brook Vw, Victoria

- Price: $674,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,699

- Price per square foot: $249

- See 29 Brook Vw, Victoria on Redfin.com

48 Live Oak Ln, Victoria

- Price: $669,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,092

- Price per square foot: $216

- See 48 Live Oak Ln, Victoria on Redfin.com

416 Edgewater, Victoria

- Price: $669,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,861

- Price per square foot: $173

- See 416 Edgewater, Victoria on Redfin.com

536 Jj Fishbeck Rd, Victoria

- Price: $665,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,040

- Price per square foot: $218

- See 536 Jj Fishbeck Rd, Victoria on Redfin.com

107 Chisholm Trl, Victoria

- Price: $649,850

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,768

- Price per square foot: $234

- See 107 Chisholm Trl, Victoria on Redfin.com

405 Battle Dr, Fannin

- Price: $617,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,092

- Price per square foot: $199

- See 405 Battle Dr, Fannin on Redfin.com

96 Leaning Oak Rd, Victoria

- Price: $599,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,436

- Price per square foot: $135

- See 96 Leaning Oak Rd, Victoria on Redfin.com

490 Wellspring Blvd, Victoria

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,712

- Price per square foot: $161

- See 490 Wellspring Blvd, Victoria on Redfin.com

407 Pasadena Dr, Victoria

- Price: $599,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,391

- Price per square foot: $176

- See 407 Pasadena Dr, Victoria on Redfin.com

2320 Fm 1686, Victoria

- Price: $599,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,320

- Price per square foot: $454

- See 2320 Fm 1686, Victoria on Redfin.com

490 Adcock Ranch Rd, Victoria

- Price: $593,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,952

- Price per square foot: $201

- See 490 Adcock Ranch Rd, Victoria on Redfin.com

135 Wellspring Blvd, Victoria

- Price: $589,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,573

- Price per square foot: $229

- See 135 Wellspring Blvd, Victoria on Redfin.com

480 Perdido Pointe Cir, Victoria

- Price: $588,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,191

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 480 Perdido Pointe Cir, Victoria on Redfin.com

403 Turtle Rock Dr, Victoria

- Price: $580,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,026

- Price per square foot: $191

- See 403 Turtle Rock Dr, Victoria on Redfin.com

20 Cotswold Ln, Victoria

- Price: $575,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,585

- Price per square foot: $160

- See 20 Cotswold Ln, Victoria on Redfin.com

6009 Country Club Dr, Victoria

- Price: $549,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,626

- Price per square foot: $151

- See 6009 Country Club Dr, Victoria on Redfin.com

6001 Country Club Dr Unit A, Victoria

- Price: $549,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,172

- Price per square foot: $131

- See 6001 Country Club Dr Unit A, Victoria on Redfin.com

403 Oakside, Victoria

- Price: $545,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,152

- Price per square foot: $172

- See 403 Oakside, Victoria on Redfin.com

101 E Loma Vista Ave, Victoria

- Price: $529,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,229

- Price per square foot: $163

- See 101 E Loma Vista Ave, Victoria on Redfin.com

455 Suncrest Ln, Victoria

- Price: $525,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,071

- Price per square foot: $170

- See 455 Suncrest Ln, Victoria on Redfin.com

408 W Forrest St, Victoria

- Price: $524,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,856

- Price per square foot: $108

- See 408 W Forrest St, Victoria on Redfin.com

106 Sandstone Ct, Victoria

- Price: $510,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,007

- Price per square foot: $169

- See 106 Sandstone Ct, Victoria on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.