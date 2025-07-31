How much house $1 million buys you in Tyler

By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tyler. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1860 Holcomb Cir, Tyler
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,545
- Price per square foot: $180
7603 Timber Trl, Tyler
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,408
- Price per square foot: $293
615 S Fannin Ave, Tyler
- Price: $995,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,636
- Price per square foot: $149
18722 Ridgeline Rd, Tyler
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,288
- Price per square foot: $188
14768 Cr 1100, Tyler
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,584
- Price per square foot: $148
4861 Nicklaus Ct, Tyler
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,688
- Price per square foot: $207
16598 Eastside Rd, Tyler
- Price: $975,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 552
- Price per square foot: $1,766
19102 Big Timber Rd, Tyler
- Price: $974,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,571
- Price per square foot: $213
nan, Tyler
- Price: $964,070
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,120
- Price per square foot: $233
1915 Stoneleaf Dr, Tyler
- Price: $964,070
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,120
- Price per square foot: $233
16887 Rainbow Ridge Cir, Tyler
- Price: $945,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,050
- Price per square foot: $460
940 La Vista Dr, Tyler
- Price: $939,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,238
- Price per square foot: $289
4585 Cascades Blvd, Tyler
- Price: $935,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,406
- Price per square foot: $274
231 W Cumberland, Tyler
- Price: $925,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,521
- Price per square foot: $262
14631 Reserve Ct, Tyler
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,750
- Price per square foot: $336
701 Woodland Hills Dr, Tyler
- Price: $919,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,199
- Price per square foot: $218
525 Rudman Rd, Tyler
- Price: $899,900
- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,053
- Price per square foot: $178
16331 White Oak Cir, Tyler
- Price: $899,500
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,943
- Price per square foot: $305
9257 Caddo Ridge Cv, Tyler
- Price: $899,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,928
- Price per square foot: $228
9261 Caddo Ridge Cv, Tyler
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,899
- Price per square foot: $230
15120 Big Oak Bay Rd, Tyler
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,914
- Price per square foot: $308
12450 County Road 420, Tyler
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,540
- Price per square foot: $353
9126 Hwy 271, Tyler
- Price: $895,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $298
4645 Cascades Blvd, Tyler
- Price: $890,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,650
- Price per square foot: $243
8540 Carli Cir, Tyler
- Price: $889,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,500
- Price per square foot: $161
1516 Chaparrel Run, Tyler
- Price: $881,500
- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,300
- Price per square foot: $205
7010 Cherryhill Dr, Tyler
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,137
- Price per square foot: $211
10822 Cr 246 S, Tyler
- Price: $875,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,480
- Price per square foot: $352
4535 Triggs Trce, Tyler
- Price: $874,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,502
- Price per square foot: $249
3009 Forest Trl, Tyler
- Price: $865,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,220
- Price per square foot: $268
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

