How much house $1 million buys you in Sherman

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Sherman, TX. (Konstantin L // Shutterstock/Konstantin L // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Sherman. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1803 Verdi Ln, Sherman
- Price: $999,500
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,069
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 1803 Verdi Ln, Sherman on Redfin.com

207 Baker Park Dr, Sherman
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,273
- Price per square foot: $158
- See 207 Baker Park Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

1466 Pleasant Home Rd, Sherman
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,999
- Price per square foot: $497
- See 1466 Pleasant Home Rd, Sherman on Redfin.com

539 Smith Oak Rd, Sherman
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,604
- Price per square foot: $620
- See 539 Smith Oak Rd, Sherman on Redfin.com

1171 Rockport, Sherman
- Price: $990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,317
- Price per square foot: $427
- See 1171 Rockport, Sherman on Redfin.com

4970 Dripping Springs Rd, Sherman
- Price: $949,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,131
- Price per square foot: $229
- See 4970 Dripping Springs Rd, Sherman on Redfin.com

3300 Rex Cruse Dr, Sherman
- Price: $897,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,422
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 3300 Rex Cruse Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

1809 Verdi Ln, Sherman
- Price: $895,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,406
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 1809 Verdi Ln, Sherman on Redfin.com

1016 Crestview Dr, Sherman
- Price: $864,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,020
- Price per square foot: $172
- See 1016 Crestview Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

1305 Bentbrook Ln, Sherman
- Price: $859,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,542
- Price per square foot: $242
- See 1305 Bentbrook Ln, Sherman on Redfin.com

502 Smith Oak Rd, Sherman
- Price: $845,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,304
- Price per square foot: $366
- See 502 Smith Oak Rd, Sherman on Redfin.com

3201 Anthony Dr, Sherman
- Price: $828,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,215
- Price per square foot: $257
- See 3201 Anthony Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

2813 La Paloma, Sherman
- Price: $826,434
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,805
- Price per square foot: $217
- See 2813 La Paloma, Sherman on Redfin.com

511 S Travis St, Sherman
- Price: $820,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,422
- Price per square foot: $239
- See 511 S Travis St, Sherman on Redfin.com

6514 Joyce Ln, Sherman
- Price: $815,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,405
- Price per square foot: $185
- See 6514 Joyce Ln, Sherman on Redfin.com

2801 La Paloma, Sherman
- Price: $780,120
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,819
- Price per square foot: $276
- See 2801 La Paloma, Sherman on Redfin.com

25 Luther Ln, Sherman
- Price: $755,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,762
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 25 Luther Ln, Sherman on Redfin.com

1316 Preston Dr, Sherman
- Price: $750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,179
- Price per square foot: $235
- See 1316 Preston Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

775 Mary Fitch Rd, Sherman
- Price: $750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- Price per square foot: $357
- See 775 Mary Fitch Rd, Sherman on Redfin.com

262 Samuel Rd, Sherman
- Price: $749,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,233
- Price per square foot: $177
- See 262 Samuel Rd, Sherman on Redfin.com

2427 Remuda Dr, Sherman
- Price: $743,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,248
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 2427 Remuda Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

2816 La Paloma, Sherman
- Price: $724,990
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,893
- Price per square foot: $250
- See 2816 La Paloma, Sherman on Redfin.com

2805 Hillview Ln, Sherman
- Price: $712,402
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,902
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 2805 Hillview Ln, Sherman on Redfin.com

2911 Butterfield Trl, Sherman
- Price: $710,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,349
- Price per square foot: $212
- See 2911 Butterfield Trl, Sherman on Redfin.com

2807 Cedar Rdg, Sherman
- Price: $708,779
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,770
- Price per square foot: $255
- See 2807 Cedar Rdg, Sherman on Redfin.com

3001 Canyon Creek Dr, Sherman
- Price: $675,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,322
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 3001 Canyon Creek Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

2710 Stonecrest St, Sherman
- Price: $675,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,044
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 2710 Stonecrest St, Sherman on Redfin.com

2311 Auburn Ct, Sherman
- Price: $674,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,062
- Price per square foot: $165
- See 2311 Auburn Ct, Sherman on Redfin.com

8407 State Highway 56, Sherman
- Price: $599,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,368
- Price per square foot: $178
- See 8407 State Highway 56, Sherman on Redfin.com

3020 Addison Rowen Ct, Sherman
- Price: $599,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,529
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 3020 Addison Rowen Ct, Sherman on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

