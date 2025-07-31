How much house $1 million buys you in Odessa

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Odessa, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Odessa. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6004 Ponderosa Dr, Odessa

- Price: $975,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,655

- Price per square foot: $266

251 Webster Dr, Odessa

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,500

- Price per square foot: $210

8810 N De Witt Ln, Odessa

- Price: $949,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,328

- Price per square foot: $219

1 Maravilla Cir, Odessa

- Price: $945,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,250

- Price per square foot: $151

7005 Melick Cir, Odessa

- Price: $932,820

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,442

- Price per square foot: $210

5 Muirfield Dr, Odessa

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,468

- Price per square foot: $207

8701 Golder Ave, Odessa

- Price: $899,999

- 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,356

- Price per square foot: $122

119 The Villas, Odessa

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,769

- Price per square foot: $238

6926 Tobosa Ave, Odessa

- Price: $867,375

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,200

- Price per square foot: $166

34 Castle Oaks Dr, Odessa

- Price: $859,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,481

- Price per square foot: $246

6940 Tobosa Ave, Odessa

- Price: $850,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,007

- Price per square foot: $212

226 Bella Vista Cir, Odessa

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,926

- Price per square foot: $290

3934 N Bucknell Ave, Odessa

- Price: $842,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,434

- Price per square foot: $245

19 River Oaks Dr, Odessa

- Price: $830,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,358

- Price per square foot: $247

115 Bella Vista Cir, Odessa

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,158

- Price per square foot: $261

9049 W Hubnik Rd, Odessa

- Price: $809,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,372

- Price per square foot: $150

119 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,113

- Price per square foot: $256

3708 N Moss Ave, Odessa

- Price: $795,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,166

- Price per square foot: $190

17 Tuberosa Ct, Odessa

- Price: $785,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,565

- Price per square foot: $220

29 Dolores Ct, Odessa

- Price: $769,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,865

- Price per square foot: $198

3 Florence Dr, Odessa

- Price: $769,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,171

- Price per square foot: $242

555 N Peachtree Ave, Odessa

- Price: $765,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,874

- Price per square foot: $111

19026 S US Hwy 385, Odessa

- Price: $750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,613

- Price per square foot: $287

141 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa

- Price: $749,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,098

- Price per square foot: $242

4964 N Flamingo Ave, Odessa

- Price: $729,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,423

- Price per square foot: $301

7632 Vista Del Sol, Odessa

- Price: $725,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,075

- Price per square foot: $235

1845 E Southfork St, Odessa

- Price: $710,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,250

- Price per square foot: $315

6585 N Westcliff Rd, Odessa

- Price: $699,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $233

104 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa

- Price: $699,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,841

- Price per square foot: $246

173 W 87th St, Odessa

- Price: $685,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,370

- Price per square foot: $203

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

