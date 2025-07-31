How much house $1 million buys you in Odessa

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Odessa. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
6004 Ponderosa Dr, Odessa
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,655
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 6004 Ponderosa Dr, Odessa on Redfin.com
251 Webster Dr, Odessa
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,500
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 251 Webster Dr, Odessa on Redfin.com
8810 N De Witt Ln, Odessa
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,328
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 8810 N De Witt Ln, Odessa on Redfin.com
1 Maravilla Cir, Odessa
- Price: $945,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,250
- Price per square foot: $151
- See 1 Maravilla Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com
7005 Melick Cir, Odessa
- Price: $932,820
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,442
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 7005 Melick Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com
5 Muirfield Dr, Odessa
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,468
- Price per square foot: $207
- See 5 Muirfield Dr, Odessa on Redfin.com
8701 Golder Ave, Odessa
- Price: $899,999
- 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,356
- Price per square foot: $122
- See 8701 Golder Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com
119 The Villas, Odessa
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,769
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 119 The Villas, Odessa on Redfin.com
6926 Tobosa Ave, Odessa
- Price: $867,375
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,200
- Price per square foot: $166
- See 6926 Tobosa Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com
34 Castle Oaks Dr, Odessa
- Price: $859,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,481
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 34 Castle Oaks Dr, Odessa on Redfin.com
6940 Tobosa Ave, Odessa
- Price: $850,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,007
- Price per square foot: $212
- See 6940 Tobosa Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com
226 Bella Vista Cir, Odessa
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,926
- Price per square foot: $290
- See 226 Bella Vista Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com
3934 N Bucknell Ave, Odessa
- Price: $842,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,434
- Price per square foot: $245
- See 3934 N Bucknell Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com
19 River Oaks Dr, Odessa
- Price: $830,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,358
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 19 River Oaks Dr, Odessa on Redfin.com
115 Bella Vista Cir, Odessa
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,158
- Price per square foot: $261
- See 115 Bella Vista Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com
9049 W Hubnik Rd, Odessa
- Price: $809,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,372
- Price per square foot: $150
- See 9049 W Hubnik Rd, Odessa on Redfin.com
119 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,113
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 119 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com
3708 N Moss Ave, Odessa
- Price: $795,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,166
- Price per square foot: $190
- See 3708 N Moss Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com
17 Tuberosa Ct, Odessa
- Price: $785,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,565
- Price per square foot: $220
- See 17 Tuberosa Ct, Odessa on Redfin.com
29 Dolores Ct, Odessa
- Price: $769,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,865
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 29 Dolores Ct, Odessa on Redfin.com
3 Florence Dr, Odessa
- Price: $769,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,171
- Price per square foot: $242
- See 3 Florence Dr, Odessa on Redfin.com
555 N Peachtree Ave, Odessa
- Price: $765,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,874
- Price per square foot: $111
- See 555 N Peachtree Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com
19026 S US Hwy 385, Odessa
- Price: $750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,613
- Price per square foot: $287
- See 19026 S US Hwy 385, Odessa on Redfin.com
141 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa
- Price: $749,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,098
- Price per square foot: $242
- See 141 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com
4964 N Flamingo Ave, Odessa
- Price: $729,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,423
- Price per square foot: $301
- See 4964 N Flamingo Ave, Odessa on Redfin.com
7632 Vista Del Sol, Odessa
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,075
- Price per square foot: $235
- See 7632 Vista Del Sol, Odessa on Redfin.com
1845 E Southfork St, Odessa
- Price: $710,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,250
- Price per square foot: $315
- See 1845 E Southfork St, Odessa on Redfin.com
6585 N Westcliff Rd, Odessa
- Price: $699,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 6585 N Westcliff Rd, Odessa on Redfin.com
104 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa
- Price: $699,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,841
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 104 Rolling Winds Cir, Odessa on Redfin.com
173 W 87th St, Odessa
- Price: $685,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,370
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 173 W 87th St, Odessa on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.