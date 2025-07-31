How much house $1 million buys you in Midland

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Midland, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Midland. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

27 Suffolk Dr, Midland

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,928

- Price per square foot: $168

- See 27 Suffolk Dr, Midland on Redfin.com

6811 W County RD 41, Midland

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,165

- Price per square foot: $315

- See 6811 W County RD 41, Midland on Redfin.com

7107 E County Rd 113, Midland

- Price: $998,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,599

- Price per square foot: $277

- See 7107 E County Rd 113, Midland on Redfin.com

2401 Brandy, Midland

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,450

- Price per square foot: $288

- See 2401 Brandy, Midland on Redfin.com

1403 Douglas Ave, Midland

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,272

- Price per square foot: $304

- See 1403 Douglas Ave, Midland on Redfin.com

7304 E County Rd 112, Midland

- Price: $990,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,435

- Price per square foot: $288

- See 7304 E County Rd 112, Midland on Redfin.com

3901 Arroyo Dr, Midland

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,582

- Price per square foot: $212

- See 3901 Arroyo Dr, Midland on Redfin.com

5808 Trennon Pl, Midland

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,165

- Price per square foot: $234

- See 5808 Trennon Pl, Midland on Redfin.com

4508 Island Dr, Midland

- Price: $969,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,516

- Price per square foot: $275

- See 4508 Island Dr, Midland on Redfin.com

7404 E County Rd 112, Midland

- Price: $968,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,343

- Price per square foot: $289

- See 7404 E County Rd 112, Midland on Redfin.com

2208 Bedford Dr, Midland

- Price: $965,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,602

- Price per square foot: $267

- See 2208 Bedford Dr, Midland on Redfin.com

2117 Blackwood, Midland

- Price: $934,800

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,893

- Price per square foot: $240

- See 2117 Blackwood, Midland on Redfin.com

24501 S County Rd 1210, Midland

- Price: $905,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,200

- Price per square foot: $215

- See 24501 S County Rd 1210, Midland on Redfin.com

6415 Fern, Midland

- Price: $900,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,245

- Price per square foot: $212

- See 6415 Fern, Midland on Redfin.com

13212 E County Rd 115, Midland

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,204

- Price per square foot: $280

- See 13212 E County Rd 115, Midland on Redfin.com

2700 Ann Dr, Midland

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,641

- Price per square foot: $192

- See 2700 Ann Dr, Midland on Redfin.com

1604 Bedford Dr, Midland

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,821

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 1604 Bedford Dr, Midland on Redfin.com

523 Carol Ln, Midland

- Price: $890,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,220

- Price per square foot: $210

- See 523 Carol Ln, Midland on Redfin.com

2500 S County Rd 1110, Midland

- Price: $887,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,841

- Price per square foot: $230

- See 2500 S County Rd 1110, Midland on Redfin.com

4300 Tumbleweed Trl, Midland

- Price: $879,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,661

- Price per square foot: $240

- See 4300 Tumbleweed Trl, Midland on Redfin.com

4618 Andrews Hwy, Midland

- Price: $875,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,718

- Price per square foot: $153

- See 4618 Andrews Hwy, Midland on Redfin.com

5605 Drexel Ct, Midland

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,933

- Price per square foot: $222

- See 5605 Drexel Ct, Midland on Redfin.com

5708 E County Rd 93, Midland

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,052

- Price per square foot: $286

- See 5708 E County Rd 93, Midland on Redfin.com

5605 E County Rd 94, Midland

- Price: $869,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,270

- Price per square foot: $266

- See 5605 E County Rd 94, Midland on Redfin.com

9811 E County Rd 108, Midland

- Price: $855,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,400

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 9811 E County Rd 108, Midland on Redfin.com

13001 E County Rd 116, Midland

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,275

- Price per square foot: $259

- See 13001 E County Rd 116, Midland on Redfin.com

1810 S County Rd 1069, Midland

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,651

- Price per square foot: $320

- See 1810 S County Rd 1069, Midland on Redfin.com

13300 E County Rd 116, Midland

- Price: $849,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,147

- Price per square foot: $270

- See 13300 E County Rd 116, Midland on Redfin.com

2507 Regency Oaks Ct, Midland

- Price: $849,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,638

- Price per square foot: $233

- See 2507 Regency Oaks Ct, Midland on Redfin.com

11800 W County Rd 52, Midland

- Price: $849,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,614

- Price per square foot: $324

- See 11800 W County Rd 52, Midland on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.